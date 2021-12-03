KMC to help charity organisation set up RO plants

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will help set up reverse osmosis (RO) plants at different places in Karachi.

The announcement to this effect was made by KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the Sindh government spokesperson and adviser to the chief minister on law, while inaugurating an RO plant managed by the Sailani Welfare Trust at the KMC Building.

He said the municipality would extend its full cooperation for setting up RO plants at different places in Karachi to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. Wahab performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the RO plant and said that it was capable of purifying seven gallons of water per minute to make it potable. He added that the KMC was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to its employees and solve their problems.

According to a statement issued by the KMC, the Sailani Welfare Trust has so far installed 55 RO plants in Sindh and citizens are making full use of it. The charity organisation offered installation of more RO plants in the city.

The KMC administrator also drank water extracted from the plant and declared it satisfactory. KMC Metropolitan Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, Sailani Welfare Trust President Yousuf Lakhani, CEO Muhammad Ghazal and others were also present on the occasion.