Promotion of tourism between Pakistan, Iran stressed

Islamabad : Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi has said that Iran is a good destination for Pakistani tourists, says a press release.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi while visiting the

historical and cultural complex of Ferdowsi Tomb in Mashhad, Iran said that Iran and Pakistan are neighbours, friends and brothers.

He pointed out several opportunities to expand relations, especially in the field of tourism between Mashhad and various cities in Pakistan, including the relations between Lahore and Mashhad.

Referring to recent meeting between the Presidents of Iran and Pakistan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the Pakistani ambassador to Iran said: “One of the topics of discussion between the two presidents was the expansion of the tourism industry and the development of tourism exchanges between the two countries.”

Qureshi continued: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to come to Ferdowsi’s tomb and pay my respects to Ferdowsi as the greatest Iranian poet who helped revive the Persian language.”