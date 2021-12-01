Following through

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the disparity in prices of chicken in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi. There is a need for price control in the area, as traders make profits according to their wishes. While some vendors are selling chicken at Rs430 per kilogram, others are selling it at Rs460. This difference would not exist if the price control committee was working efficiently.

Vendors rarely ever display the prices of the chicken. To control the prices of something so basic is surely not a difficult job. Traders who overcharge their customers should be fined as a lesson for others. If the price control committee has fixed a rate, it should also make surprise visits to ensure that the prices are being followed – not only in Soldier Bazaar but across the city.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi