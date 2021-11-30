400 fertiliser bags seized

LALAMUSA: Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irfanullah Warraich along with Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Sajjad Mahmood seized some 400 bags of fertilizer from a shop in Qadir Colony Gujrat.
Talking to reporters, the Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) said no concessions would be made against those involved in hoarding of fertiliser. He said confiscated fertiliser will be sold to farmers at a controlled rate under the supervision of the Department of Agriculture.
