FDE employees to go on strike from today

ISLAMABAD: The promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021 which envisages placing all the educational institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) will serve a big dent in vote bank of the PTI government as the thousands of employees of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and over 400 schools and colleges and students will go on indefinite strike from today (November 30) against the government's decision.

"The FDE offices, all colleges and schools will be closed from today against promulgation of the ordinance," the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) took the decision in a meeting with its chairman Fazal e Maula in the chair. The Joint Action Committee, according to a statement issued after the meeting, also gave a call to teaching and non-teaching staff of FDE and 423 schools and colleges for a protest march from National Press Club to Parliament House to give a sit-in to press for their demand of withdrawal of ordinance on December 2. Prior to start of march, there will be a protest demonstration in front of the National Press Club, to be participated by teaching and non-teaching staff from BPS-1 to BPS-20.