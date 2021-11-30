NAB chief lauds business community for economic development

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal lauded the business community’s role in the economic development of the country. He said the cases of income tax, sales tax and under-invoicing of the business community had already been referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law.

“NAB is making all-out efforts to eradicate corruption. Probing white-collar crimes is very challenging as the crime is committed in one city while property exists somewhere else. But NAB officers are working responsibly considering it as their national duty.” he said in a statement on Monday.

Criticizing fake housing societies, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the illegal housing societies have plundered the poor by posting alluring ads despite having no land or small piece of land.