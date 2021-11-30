Ex-Georgia leader on trial

Tbilisi: Georgia’s jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili denounced on Monday his "politically motivated" prosecution and ill-treatment in prison as he went on trial on abuse of office charges.

It was his first public appearance since he was arrested on October 1 shortly after his return from exile. Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili had refused food for 50 days to protest against his prosecution.