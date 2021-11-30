Brussels: Sixteen news agencies are to operate a joint, EU-funded "European Newsroom" that, from January 2022, will put out information on the bloc and aspiring member states, officials said on Monday.
The combined initiative is led by Germany’s DPA and includes AFP, Spain’s EFE and Europapress agencies and the main agencies from other EU countries Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. News agencies from neighbouring non-EU countries Albania, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Serbia are also participating, according to a list from the European Commission.
