President calls for creating awareness about dental hygiene

Adopting preventive measures is essential for ensuring dental health and there is a need to create awareness among the public regarding dental hygiene.

President Arif Alvi said this on Monday while addressing as the chief guest a memorandum of understanding (MoU)-signing ceremony between the Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. of the United States at the Governor House.

The president said dentists should focus on the needs of society and dental health of people rather than prioritising financial gains. He was of the view that honesty was a major asset for any healthcare professional.

The president praised the MoU, stating that it would help ensure affordable and quality dentistry for the general public in the country. President Alvi said that the project would bring about 25 billion dollars investment in the country and would create opportunities for healthcare professionals.

Awwab Alvi of the Alvi Dental Hospital said the project was not initiated overnight but homework had been done for this. Under the agreement, he said, multiple dental health clinics would be established across the country.

Dr Anas Athar of the Bringing Smiles Inc. said the project was expected to bring investments of 25 billion dollars in Pakistan. He said approximately 90 per cent of Pakistan's population was suffering from some kind of dental issues. It was a big challenge and awareness should be created regarding dental hygiene and health, he added.