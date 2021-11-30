LAHORE: Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab while light rain was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9.4°C and maximum was 24.8°C.
LAHORE: A six-year-old girl died through alleged negligence of doctors in Misri Shah area here on Monday. The victim...
LAHORE: IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed all RPOs, DPOs to formulate special plans to improve the traffic...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said both dictators and democratic rulers have destroyed the country...
LAHORE:A week-long Harry Potter festival began at the around one and half century old vintage campus of the Government...
LAHORE: Mochi Gate police arrested a rickshaw driver for eve-teasing and lewd comments. The accused Shaukat started...
LAHORE: While explaining health department’s decision to close down of Expo Vaccination Centre here on Monday,...