LAHORE: Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plain areas of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab while light rain was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9.4°C and maximum was 24.8°C.