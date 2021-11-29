ANTH declared smoke-free health facility

Islamabad: Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) has been declared as a Tobacco Smoke-Free Health Facility by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Government of Pakistan, in a plaque unveiling ceremony held at the hospital, says a press release.

Officials from ICT Administration, World Health Organization Pakistan and District Health Office Islamabad were present on this occasion.

The guests were warmly welcomed by the hospital management team led by Executive Director Col (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi and Director Hospital Dr. Areej Niazi, and were given the hospital tour. The visitors witnessed ANTH’s quality facilities and appreciated the excellent healing environment.

Yasir Khan Niazi, Managing Director of ANTH, thanked the Health Ministry for making the hospital part of the Smoke Free Capital project. He said that a healthy and smoke-free environment in healthcare setups is essential and added that Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital is standing with the health ministry, ICT Administration, District Health Office and WHO for the success of this project through effective implementation.

Dr. Samra Mazhar, Director Tobacco Control, NHSR&C, told that the ministry is determined to making Islamabad a completely smoke-free zone for its inhabitants and the cooperation of organizations like ANTH is valuable for achieving this goal.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Focal Person for Tobacco Control Sheryar Arif Khan; District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia; and Project Director Tobacco Control Dr. Minhaj us Siraj addressed the audience and expressed that keeping public areas, hospitals, educational institutions and public transport free of tobacco smoke is our collective responsibility, moral obligation and legal duty.