US Navy rescues Iranian seamen adrift for 8 days

Manama: The US Navy has rescued two Iranian seamen who had been adrift for eight days on a fishing boat in Gulf waters, a statement said on Sunday.

The men were in "good health and spirits" despite their ordeal, the navy said. "A US Navy vessel rescued two Iranian mariners (on Saturday) from a fishing vessel after it was adrift for eight days in the Gulf of Oman," the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said. Navy cargo ship Charles Drew arrived at the scene with food, water and medical care six hours after a distress call from the mariners, the statement said.