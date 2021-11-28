IMAS Khanewal granted degree awarding status

LAHORE: Institute of Management and Applied Sciences (IMAS) Khanewal has been granted charter by the Punjab Assembly.

In this regard, acting Governor and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi distributed gazette documents at an event held at Governor’s House here on Saturday. A number of laws related to other universities and institutes were also approved by the Punjab Assembly recently.

The event was attended by selected audience from all walks of life including the directors of institutions and universities approved. The acting governor congratulated the institutions in getting degree awarding status and hoped that they would serve and strive to promote the cause of education and in the larger interest of student community.

He emphasised that institutions should strictly adhere to the HEC guidelines and provide quality education to produce graduates that can play a key role in national development.