Rally demands reinstatement of PSM workers laid off last year

A large number of workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills and their family members on Saturday took part in a rally to demand the government to reinstate the workers the government had unceremoniously laid off a year ago.

All Employees Action Committee of the PSM organised the rally that was held from the Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club. Action committee convener Asim Bhatti, secretary Akbar Narejo, labour leader Mirza Maqsood, PILER executive director Karamat Ali and National Trade Union Federation representative Nasir Masnoor were prominent among the participants.

Addressing the rally’s participants, speakers said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government was responsible for sacking thousands of labourers from the PSM and destruction of the state-run institution, and demanded withdrawing all removal orders and shelving the privatisation plan of state institutions. They also termed the move of PSM workers’ job termination an unconstitutional and illegal act.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had removed thousands of workers from the PSM and more were being rendered unemployed, they said. “Such a type of privatisation during a pandemic is harmful to society and the economy,” said a speaker. Speakers said labour groups, trade unions and civil society groups should be united to fight against the anti-worker policies of the government.