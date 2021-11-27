Football tournament marks 70 years of Pak-German diplomatic ties

Islamabad : Those in the German Embassy in Islamabad have always been coming up with the ideas to celebrate 70-years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Pakistan.

And this time it was a unique 7-a-side football tournament organised by the German embassy and ‘Forward Sports’, a Sialkot-based company famous for producing footballs of highest quality which are frequently used in international tournaments in the world.

The spokesperson for the German Embassy said that the event was organised to give a chance to the underprivileged children and teenagers.

Young children, both girls and boys, between the age group of 10 years to 16 participated in the event, playing together. For them it was something unimaginable and they were overwhelmed while making the best of the opportunity on the football field.

The participants were divided in eight mixed teams and they competed throughout the day, starting at 10 am till 4 pm in late afternoon in a format of 7-vs-7 with rolling substitute. The kits for the players and footballs were sponsored by ‘Forward Sports’.

While speaking on the occasion the German Chargé d’Affaires, Dr. Phillip Deichmann, said that Germany and Pakistan have been enjoying a strong and stable friendship over the last 70 years.

“This friendship lives most vibrantly though people-to-people interactions – the most diverse, the better! This is why I am thrilled that today we can engage with young people, especially those who don’t usually get to enjoy the limelight and play some football.

“Football is Germany’s national sport, after all, and today’s enthusiasm on the field shows me that it is also quite popular over here,” Mr Deichmann said. The Football tournament ended with an award ceremony and was followed by dinner for everyone involved.