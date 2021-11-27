Three commit suicide

SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on Friday.Reports said a boy Syed Haider Shah cut his throat with a sharp knife in Baberloi in Khairpur, and later died, when he was being shifted to a local hospital. The police said an investigation was underway, while the parents of the boy have recorded their statements, in which they said that their son committed suicide over a domestic issue.

In another incident of similar nature, a woman, mother of three children, Meera w/o Dharmashi, committed suicide in village Gohram Khan Narejo near Kandyari in district Sanghar, outside her home.

The husband of the deceased woman said that his wife was in extreme depression over the poverty issue and finally she had taken her life. Reports said a poverty stricken boy Maghan, s/o Kirshan Bhel, had committed suicide after hanging himself from a tree outside of his home in village Abdullah Unar near Kuneri in district Umarkot.