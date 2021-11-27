Three commit suicide

SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on Friday.Reports said a boy Syed Haider Shah cut his throat with a sharp knife in Baberloi in Khairpur, and later died, when he was being shifted to a local hospital. The police said an investigation was underway, while the parents of the boy have recorded their statements, in which they said that their son committed suicide over a domestic issue.
In another incident of similar nature, a woman, mother of three children, Meera w/o Dharmashi, committed suicide in village Gohram Khan Narejo near Kandyari in district Sanghar, outside her home.
The husband of the deceased woman said that his wife was in extreme depression over the poverty issue and finally she had taken her life. Reports said a poverty stricken boy Maghan, s/o Kirshan Bhel, had committed suicide after hanging himself from a tree outside of his home in village Abdullah Unar near Kuneri in district Umarkot.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...
KABUL: The death rate of children affected by malnutrition, and level of children patients being brought to hospitals,...