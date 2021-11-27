IHC asks FGEHA to address objections of affected people

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to address the objections of affectees of various sectors in the federal capital.Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the affectees of various sectors regarding land acquisition.

The director law FGEHA appeared before the court. The chief justice remarked the authority is evacuating land forcibly from people who belong to weak sections of the society.

Where these people should file complains other than the court for relief, he said, adding that this is a constitutional court and it would protect the right of the affectees. He said it is a test case for the authority and the court expects that it would address the objections of the affectees. The court instructed the authority to submit comments regarding the matter and adjourned the hearing.