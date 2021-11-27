Time to clean up

There is a new threat lurking: air pollution. It can cause serious damage to the lives of people as well as to the flora and fauna of a place. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 12.6 million people die of environment-related causes. While well-developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Japan are capable of fighting against air pollution, Pakistan and other developing countries are far from it.

The country has a vast network of mills and factories that are emitting poisonous gases. Furthermore, an increase in the number of automobiles and use of pesticides has further added to pollution. All this while deforestation is rampant in the country. The government should take measures to improve the quality of the atmosphere, and everything that hinders it should be curtailed.

Shair Jan Hayat

Quetta