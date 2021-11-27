Finally, a say

I have been appealing to the ruling elite to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections for all overseas Pakistanis. EVMs replace paper ballots and are used in various countries successfully. India, for example, used EVMs in its 2004 general elections. According to the news, the government had to ‘bulldoze’ the amendments to get the approval of the joint session of parliament to use EVMs and to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.
To be involved in the electioneering process of Pakistan is a dream come true for Pakistanis living abroad. However, the government should work to remove all doubts regarding the transparency of EVMs and should address all objections of the opposing parties before using EVMs in the 2023 general elections. The opposition should also try to understand the utility, efficiency, and ease EVMs provide to people settled abroad and must come up with suggestions to improve the e-voting system.
Air Cdre (r) M Khalid Kamal
Islamabad
