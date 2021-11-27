Precious but overpriced

Although there are many reasons for the high number of out-of-school children, poverty is probably the biggest factor. As though education was not costly enough already, recent inflation has made studying even more difficult – especially for those who wish to pursue higher education at good institutions. Universities are charging between Rs2500 and Rs3500 for just their admission forms. Recently, the University of Karachi has announced admissions for undergraduate studies, and is charging Rs3500 as the admission form processing fees.

Such an exorbitant fee for simply processing the form will only serve to discourage students from pursuing higher education. With education so expensive in such a poor country, it is no wonder that the rate of literacy is so low. The Higher Education Commission should look into the matter.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi