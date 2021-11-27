Two gold medals awarded

LAHORE:Renowned multilingual calligrapher Okasha Sahil was awarded two gold medals by two reputed organisations and a National Youth Award for promoting the ancient art of calligraphy. These awards were bestowed on him during two graceful ceremonies held in the last week.
The first gold medal and National Youth Award was given to Okasha Sahil by Minhaj Youth League at a National Youth Award ceremony organised to acknowledge the services of talented youth from all over the country who have displayed outstanding work in various fields. The second gold medal was awarded to him by Calligraphy Association of Pakistan which organised a ceremony in connection with UNESCO International Day of Islamic Arts. UNESCO acknowledged Okasha as an outstanding talent and promoter of the demising ancient art of calligraphy at national and international levels.
Expressing gratitude to the organisers of both awards ceremonies, Okasha expressed his resolve to continue his service for promotion of calligraphy and said he was honoured to receive two awards in a row.
