Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race on 28th

PESHAWAR: The First Commissioner Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race will kick off on November 28.

Being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA), Pakistan Cycling Federation, commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Frontier Corps and the district administration, the thrilling activity is aimed at boosting tourism and sports activities in the merged districts.

Speaking at a press conference here, KPCTA Project Director for Merged Districts Ishtiaq Khan and KPCA president Nisar Ahmad said that over 50 cyclists from four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Pakistan Ordnance Factory would participate in the race.

They said that the activity would be held in three phases and concluded at Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal district. They added the race would start from Dera Ismail Khan and conclude at Tank after covering 69 kilometre distance in the first phase.

The cyclists, the officials said, would then pedal their cycles for Gomal Zam Dam from Tank to cover a 68km track during the second phase. They said that the third phase of the race would start from Gomal Zam Dam and conclude at Wana after covering 52km distance.

Ishtiaq Khan said that the KP government was striving hard to promote tourism in tribal districts and that holding the cycle race was a step towards that end.

He said the spectacular event was aimed at introducing the tribal districts as tourism attractions to domestic and international tourists.

The official said that tourism, sports and other healthy activities would be promoted in the merged districts as per the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.