Seeded players enter Shehryar Memorial Tennis semis

LAHORE: The seeded players moved into the semifinals of the ongoing 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships at the PLTA courts here on Thursday.

National number one Aqeel Khan, Mudassar Murtaza, Mohammad Shoaib and Mohammad Abid reached the last-four stage.

In ladies singles, Sarah Mehboob, Zahra Suleman, Mehaq Khokhar and Noor Malik made their way to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Shehzad Khan 6-3, 6-2, Mudassar Murtaza beat Muzamil Murtaza 6-2, 6-3, M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 7-5, 3-2 and Mohammad Abid beat Heera Ashiq 6-2, 7-5.

In men’s doubles semifinals, Muzamil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza beat Barkat Ullah and M Shoaib 6-3, 3-6, 11-9, while M Abid and Waqas Malik beat Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan 3-6, 7-6, 11-9.

In boys under-18 quarterfinals, Semi Zeb beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-0, 6-4, Raza Ghous beat Faizan Fayyaz 7-5, 6-2, Abdullah Adnan beat Hamid Israr 7-5, 6-4, and Bilal Asim beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-3.

In ladies singles quarterfinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Rahat Javeed 6-0, 6-2, Zahra Suleman beat Esha Jawad 6-7, 6-4, 0-2 (retired), Mehaq Khokhar beat Nida Akram 6-2, 6-3, and Noor Malik beat Asfa Shahbaz 6-2, 6-4.

In ladies doubles, Noor Malik and Sarah Mehboob beat Asfa and Nida 6-2, 6-3.

In boys under-16 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahmad Nael 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, Ahtesham Humayun beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-4, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-4, and Shaeel Durab beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-3.

In boys under-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-4, and Ahtesham Humayun beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-4.

In seniors 60 plus doubles semifinals, Rai Zahid Zafar and Inam ul Haq beat Maj Saeed and Mobin Malik 6-1, 6-2.

In seniors 40 plus quarterfinals, Rashid Malik and Aqeel Khan beat Khurram and Imtiaz 6-1, 6-2, Nasir and Shehryar beat Inam and Israr 7-5, 7-5.