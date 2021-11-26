Pakistan stun India in junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan stunned Asian tennis giants India 2-1 to move into the final of the ITF Asian 12 & Under Championship in Kazakhstan Thursday.
Following an emphatic 3-0 win against Thailand in the semi-finals the other day, Pakistan were pitted against the top team of other Group India in the semi-finals. Pakistan juniors comprising Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha combined to surprise India.
Hamza Roman put Pakistan 1-0 ahead by beating Ojas Mehlawat 6-3, 6-2. Aaraw Chawla then made it 1-1 beating Abubakar Talha 7-6(0), 6-3.
In all important doubles Hamza & Abubakar got the better of Aaraw & Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-2.
Following the exciting win, the two top Pakistani players thanked Almighty Allah for the important success.
