EU ministers back bloc’s Big Tech clampdown

Brussels: European Union member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech. Ministers from the EU’s 27 member countries agreed the texts at a meeting in Brussels, which will serve as their marching orders in negotiations with the European Parliament that should start early next year.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions...
Athens: The Greek government on Thursday denied to AFP that its intelligence service was spying on journalists, days...
Paris: The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed on Thursday, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10...
Manila: Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to...
Calais, France: Britain and France on Thursday called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking...
Paris: French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through...