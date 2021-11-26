 
November 26, 2021
EU ministers back bloc’s Big Tech clampdown

By AFP
November 26, 2021
Brussels: European Union member states on Thursday agreed their common position on two landmark legislations that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech. Ministers from the EU’s 27 member countries agreed the texts at a meeting in Brussels, which will serve as their marching orders in negotiations with the European Parliament that should start early next year.