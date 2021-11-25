Afghan aid permission humanitarian support, India told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India through Wagah border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

According to press release, issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that as a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes. The decision of the Pakistan government to this effect was formally convoyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.