Afghan aid permission humanitarian support, India told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India through Wagah border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
According to press release, issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that as a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes. The decision of the Pakistan government to this effect was formally convoyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and...
FAISALABAD: The district authorities have imposed Rs 1.2 million fines on violators of atmosphere. The authorities...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of...
SUKKUR: A famous Sindhi language storywriter and novelist Rasool Memon died in Mirpurkhas after cardiac arrest on...
SUKKUR: The body of a fourth year medical student was found hanging from a fan in a room of Chandka Medical College...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communications Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Maryam Nawaz is...