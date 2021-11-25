LHC seeks replies on SECP chairman’s appointment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on a petition challenging the appointment of the commission’s chairman, Amir Ali Khan.

Representing the petition, Advocate Hamza Haider submitted that the SECP consisted of five commissioners including the chairman. He said the respondent, Khan, was appointed as SECP commissioner on December 7, 2018 without resigning from the post of executive director in the same organisation. He said the respondent tampered with the record and tendered his resignation from the previous position in the back date. He said the ministry of finance was never intimated regarding the resignation of the respondent. The counsel argued that the commissioners are appointed under Section 5 of the

SECP Act whereas the employees are appointed and governed under Section 8 of the same Act.