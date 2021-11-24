Army to defend motherland at all costs, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is a battle hardened army that has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty and is ready to defend the motherland at all costs. The COAS said this while he was interacting with officers and troops during his visit to forward troops in Bedian, Lahore, on Tuesday. General Bajwa, who was briefed by local Formation Commander, expressed his satisfaction over the high standard of operational readiness and morale of troops. During the visit, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander Lahore Corps, was also present. Earlier, General Bajwa also visited Headquarters Lahore Corps. COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation.

The COAS appreciated the Corps’ operational preparedness and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic. The COAS also visited Lahore Medical College (LMC). He laid the foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

While interacting with the students and faculty, Gen Bajwa said that LMC has emerged as a leading college in Pakistan and is playing a pivotal role in producing Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) & BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) of the highest caliber. He emphasised on the youth to strive for excellence while always seeking to optimally contribute for their country and service to humanity.