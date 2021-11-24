CDWP clears Leh Expressway, Ring Road projects

Rawalpindi : A meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) regarding two mega projects Nullah Leh Expressway and Ring Road Rawalpindi was held at the office of Planning Commission Islamabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, says a press release.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director/Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Gulzar Hussain Shah gave a briefing regarding Lai Expressway and Ring Road Rawalpindi projects.

In this regard, the RDA spokesman has said that the Central Development Working Party has cleared Leh Expressway PC-I for Land Acquisition and Ring Road Rawalpindi PC-I for development work. Both mega projects now will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi has issued strict instructions for speedy completion of Nullah Leh Expressway and Ring Road Rawalpindi projects.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / DG RDA, Chief Engineer RDA, Consultant Nespak, Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (Private) Limited and others.