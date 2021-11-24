Pakistan crush Jordan 3-0 in ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Jordan 3-0 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under Boys Team Tennis Championship outing in Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan) Tuesday.
Following a close loss against the hosts the other day, Pakistan boys put up a much better show beating Jordan by a decisive margin.
Shahbaz Ali Baig got the better of Mohammad Shaheen 6-2, 6-1 with Hamza Roman prevailing over Jabar Amir 6-4, 6-4. Hamza then pairing with Abu Bakar defeated Jordanian pair of Jabar and Talal 6-1, 6-2 to make a clean sweep.
Pakistan will now meet Thailand in a crucial tie today (Wednesday). The only victory will put Pakistan in the semi-finals.
Pakistan’s poor run in the girls’ team event continued with yet another loss. Iran defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the girls’ team outing Tuesday.
LONDON: Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Amir Mohammad reached the semifinals of Kathmandu Asian 14 & Under Championship at Lalitpur,...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Malaysian Open Squash...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation junior male and female cyclists left for Bahrain for a road training camp in...
PARIS: Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will bid to reclaim the Tour de France title in 2022, the Ineos rider confirmed...
NAIROBI: When a youthful Nick Mwendwa took over the reins of Kenyan football five years ago, he was welcomed as a new...