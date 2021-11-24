Pakistan crush Jordan 3-0 in ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Jordan 3-0 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under Boys Team Tennis Championship outing in Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan) Tuesday.

Following a close loss against the hosts the other day, Pakistan boys put up a much better show beating Jordan by a decisive margin.

Shahbaz Ali Baig got the better of Mohammad Shaheen 6-2, 6-1 with Hamza Roman prevailing over Jabar Amir 6-4, 6-4. Hamza then pairing with Abu Bakar defeated Jordanian pair of Jabar and Talal 6-1, 6-2 to make a clean sweep.

Pakistan will now meet Thailand in a crucial tie today (Wednesday). The only victory will put Pakistan in the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s poor run in the girls’ team event continued with yet another loss. Iran defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the girls’ team outing Tuesday.