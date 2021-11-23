Fawad flays Maryam for filing 16th adjournment plea in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the 16th adjournment petition has been filed by Maryam Nawaz and on the other hand organized propaganda and campaign against courts and the armed forces of Pakistan are continuing.

“What else are these people if not the Sicilian Mafia,” the minister said in a tweet, and also criticised the petition filed by Advocate Supreme Court Irfan Qadir in the Islamabad High Court for adjournment of Maryam Nawaz in various cases.

Meanwhile, at a function at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Barani University, Rawalpindi, Fawad said that the future of Pakistan is in the hands of students and universities, only students and universities can change the destiny of the country and urged them to be proactive in the modern-day era.

He said the young people have revolutionized IT as the founders of WhatsApp, Yahoo, Facebook and Amazon were also young, Stanford University in the United States built a 3 billion economy. He emphasized that the vice-chancellors of the universities should set their own goals for participation in the development of the country.

The minister contended that there was only one university at the time of establishment of Pakistan, now there are 200 universities, Multan, Faisalabad, Tando Adam, Lasbela and other agricultural universities in Rawalpindi are doing an excellent job. He advocated liaison between universities and private businesses.

Fawad said that it was a welcome sign that a large number of students were present in the agricultural universities and taking part in the economic development of the country. “Pakistan can be a major source of agricultural exports, there are many opportunities in modern agriculture and students should take advantage of these opportunities. To this end, students will set up their own companies to help farmers in smart farming, including livestock.”

Recalling the first case of Covid 19 in Pakistan, he said: ‘we were not preparing anything related to it at that time: Masks, ventilators and code safety kits were being imported, we had a shortage of suede tires as we were exporting ethanol so we lifted the ban on DRAP ethanol and in just a short span of seven months began manufacturing goods at the local level.’

He said that Islamabad has a unique position in the world, 63% of the world's population is only three hours away from Islamabad. He advised the students to study the latest curriculum of the world as well as the university curriculum to be an effective contributor to the nation’s development.