Exhibition ‘Beauty Alt Atrocity’ opens

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts is delighted to present another exciting exhibition ‘Beauty Alt Atrocity’ a solo show by Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz, opened here.

Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of NH&C Division has graciously consented to inaugurate the exhibition. This show is a collection of intricately crafted paintings. Through her works, Ayisha explores the innumerable sufferings and miseries which are caused in the process of creating something fantastical and worthy, the sacrifice every individual makes to achieve the desired on a very personal level as well as a societal level.

Ayisha Arshad Shahnawaz is a Canadian-Pakistani artist born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1975. A graduate of the prestigious National College of Art, her work has been exhibited in six countries spanning three continents. A profound thinker, she challenges the status quo with every stroke of her brush. The displayed artworks have been privately built up and are so complex, diverse, and somehow both entirely contemporary and yet faithfully traditional, that it boggles the mind.

Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of NH&C Division praised the exhibition and the artist during his speech, "Ayisha's hard work has made this show beautiful and I am glad after COVID-19 fun and healthy activities are getting organised again" He mentioned that the PNCA will plan more such activities. Ayisha has shown her mesmerizing paintings Nationally and Internationally on numerous platforms. She has presented her works as part of an EU art-exchange program with Canada. Her work was also shown in the ‘Vialful’ exhibit.