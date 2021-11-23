Life term for ransom kidnapping

Rawalpindi: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) No. 1, Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar has awarded lifetime imprisonment to an accused in kidnapping for ransom. The court has also confiscated all moveable and immoveable property of the accused on Monday.

The court has awarded lifetime imprisonment to Peer Zada along with his friends for kidnapping a citizen named Asadullah Khan from Westridge. Westridge Police Station registered a case against accused Peer Zada who along with friends kidnapped a citizens and demanded big amount money. Police registered this case in 2021.

The court has ordered accused to pay Rs100,000 to victim party. In another case, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Rawalpindi Muhammad Afzal Majoka awarded lifetime imprisonment to an accused Waleed Zaheer who killed Muhammad Bilal on a minor dispute. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused. Sadiqabad Police Station registered the case under Section of 302 against the accused in 2019.