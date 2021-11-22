Smoggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab.
Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where the mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore it was 09°C and highest was 25.5°C.
