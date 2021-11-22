 
Monday November 22, 2021
Seven Turks held in Libya for almost two years return home

By AFP
November 22, 2021

Istanbul: Seven Turkish citizens held in eastern Libya for almost two years were released and returned home after intense diplomacy, the Turkish foreign ministry said Sunday.

The Turks were released after joint efforts between Turkey and its regional ally Qatar, the ministry said in a statement. Turkish media said most of them worked in the restaurant business.