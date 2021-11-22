Kenya virus

 
Monday November 22, 2021
By Xinhua
November 22, 2021
NAIROBI: Kenya will require all those seeking in-person government services to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Dec. 21, a government official said on Sunday. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health told journalists in Nairobi that the strict measures follow a review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and take into account the need of ensuring the country remains on track in the containment of the disease.