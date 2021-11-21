Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition enters Super 8 Round

KARACHI: The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament 2021 has entered the Super 8 round, which will be played between the top eight contenders who prevailed through the Eliminator round.

To set the new round in motion, a special ceremony was held to unveil the winners trophy in presence of the captains of all eight teams.

The teams qualifying for the Super 8 are DFAs of Quetta Zorawar, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Turbat, Quetta United and Zhob, Muslim Club of Chaman and Baloch Club of Quetta. They will compete at Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

The first Super 8 match will be played between Quetta Zorawar and Panjgur on Sunday (today) at 1pm. Khuzdar will face Baloch Club in the second Super 8 match at 3pm.

On Monday (tomorrow), Muslim Club will take on Turbat at 1pm and Quetta United will face Zhob at 3pm. The winners of the Super 8 matches will meet in the semifinals on November 24.