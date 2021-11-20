Rare gathering of top judges to set tone for Asma Jahangir moot

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed is going to inaugurate the two-day Asma Jahangir Conference-21 here on Saturday (today).

The participation of senior judges of the superior judiciary is going to be a prominent feature of the AJConf-21. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a Supreme Court judge known for his uncompromising takes on legal questions, is also going to attend the same session where his chief justice will be the star speaker. The chief justices of the Lahore and Islamabad high courts, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Athar Minallah, will also grace the session.

This will be a unique occasion of so many top minds of the judiciary gathering at one single platform to address the problems faced along the journey to a just and pro-people society. Ahsan Bhoon, President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Khushdil Khan, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, and Ali Ahmed Kurd, former SCBA president will also address the conference.