Baba Guru Nanak gave message of love, brotherhood: Qadri

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq has said that Baba Guru Nanak always gave the message of love, peace and brotherhood.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Gurdwara Janamasthan on the 552th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak on Friday. Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Shah was also present. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq said that minorities had a complete religious freedom without any discrimination in Pakistan. He told that the Kartarpur Corridor was completed in nine months. He hoped that the Baba Guru Nanak International University would be helpful in removing distances. He said that law in Pakistan was strong enough and the people belonging to all religions enjoy freedom. He said that all sections of the society raised voice against Rahimyar Khan incident. The federal minister said that the whole world was watching pathetic condition of minorities in India.

Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Shah said that the Baba Guru Nanak International University would be completed soon at a cost of Rs seven billion. He said that many courses, including Ghur Mukhi, would be started at the Baba Guru Nanak International University. He said that all possible facilities were being provided to visiting Yatrees.

Punjabi-Sikh Sangat chairman Gopal Singh Chawla said that the Sikh community must united to get their rights and freedom in India. ETPB Chairman Amir, DC Zahid Pervaiz Warraich, DPO Mansoor Aman, AC Dr Zainab Tahir and others were also present. Later, a procession of Nagar Keertan was taken out from the Gurdwara Janamasthan. A red carpet was laid on the Railway Road for the participants of the procession.