PSH proud of 17 ‘daughters’ admission in cadet college

Islamabad: The selection of 17 daughters (orphans) of Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH), Islamabad at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College, Larkana, is a great honour for the PHS, says a press release.
While addressing, on their departure from PSH, Zummarad Khan, founder and CEO of Pakistan Sweet Home, he opined that they are his pride and honour like his sons. It is indeed a moment of high-esteem, pride and admiration for all of us. He said Pakistan Sweet Home will have a separate cadet college for girls in near future. He also stated that today they have finally received the reward for the efforts made during the last 10 years. He said, “My daughters have been awarded admission on the merit. I am optimistic that they are future of Pakistan and will bring good name for the country as well.”
He stated that a cadet college has been established for his sons and soon they intend to establish a cadet college for girls for which they have started working. He wished to bring all orphans, who are four to six years of age, from all over Pakistan and make them part of Pakistan Sweet Home.
