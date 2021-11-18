Quaid-e-Azam Games, Football League in Dec

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said on Wednesday that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organise the second edition of Quaid-e-Azam Games and Football League in December.

Javed also said SBP was planning to hold several major events in December.

“The promotion of sports culture among the young generation is our mission and that’s why we are providing sufficient opportunities to talented male and female athletes of the province,” he added.