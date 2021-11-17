PHC extends bail before arrest of Captain Safdar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of Captain (Retired) Muhammad Safdar in a case instituted against him for allegedly making a speech against the state institutions.

A two-member bench of the PHC consisting of Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali heard the case.

The court ordered the officials to submit the transcript of the speech of Muhammad Safdar, who is the son-in-law of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and husband of Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of the party.

When the bench asked the prosecution if the transcript of the statement in question of Muhammad Safdar had been submitted to the PHC, the additional advocate general replied in the negative but added that the video of the statement was with the officials.

The AAG submitted that the investigation officer of the case had been changed and the transcript would be submitted to the court within two days.

Muhammad Safdar told the court that he had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Hayatabad Police Station stating that his life was under threat.

He alleged that he and his wife had come under attack during a hearing at an accountability court in Lahore when a fire was opened at his vehicle.

Muhammad Safdar said he and his wife had escaped unhurt as the vehicle they were travelling in was bullet-proof.

He said he had been asked to take back the FIR but he refused. “I have been threatened after my refusal to take back the FIR,” Muhammad Safdar told the bench. The bench assured Muhammad Safdar that he would be heard as well as this case is being taken up. The hearing was adjourned to December 22.