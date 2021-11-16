High stakes

Militants and terrorists are non-state actors who directly challenge the sovereignty of the state. When you try to try to negotiate with such groups and give them so much importance, you are trying to legitimise them and the state’s sovereignty is immediately put at risk.

After such negotiations, they are likely to know the weak points of the state and state actors, and may try to exploit them. The government should be careful while making decisions where the stakes are so high.

Haroon Khan Uthwal

Okara