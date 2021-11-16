One dead, three hurt in attack targeting Larkana couple

A man was killed and his wife, brother and driver were wounded in a gun attack when they were returning from the city courts after a hearing on Monday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Ferozabad police station where unidentified attackers opened fire on the victims’ car on Sharea Faisal. Panic gripped the commuters travelling on the main artery, while the incident also caused a traffic jam.

The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased was identified as Waseem Ejaz, 30. The injured were identified as his wife Kauser, 30, his brother Naseer, 35, and Syed Muneer Muntazar, 55. The woman’s condition is said to be critical.

“The deceased hailed from Larkana. He and Kauser had recently married of their own free will,” East Zone SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani told the media.

“The couple was the target. Their car came under attack near the Nursery bus stop on Sharea Faisal when they were returning from the city courts to their temporary residence in Steel Town.”

Police said the woman’s family is behind the incident. They said that according to the initial statements of the injured, Kauser’s father and brothers are responsible for the attack. Officials said her family had registered a case against the couple’s marriage in Hyderabad, but the couple filed a petition against it in the high court.

They added that a cousin of the deceased, namely Yasin, was also with them in the car at the time of the incident, but he jumped out of the car to save himself and remained unhurt. Police have recovered the empty shells of the pistols used in the attack and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.