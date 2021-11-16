Quality of services at MTI Swabi hailed

PESHAWAR: Chairman Bo­a­rd of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) Swabi on Monday appreciated the quality of services being offered to patients under the Sehat Sahulat Programme in the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI), Swabi.

The BoG chairman Maj-Gen (retired) Salahuddin Qasim chaired 8th meeting of the board. The meeting approved renaming the Burn and Trauma Unit as Emergency Burn and Trauma Unit and directed accelerating work on under-construction projects in the hospital.

The BoG chairman praised the hospital management for providing free and quality services to patients under the Sehat Sahulat Programme. Maj-Gen Salahuddin directed Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud to address staff shortage on an emergency basis as Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahore and Topi had become part of MTI BKMC.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work in the hospital and expressed satisfaction over it. Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masud, Medical Director Prof Dr Shahid Nisar Khalid, Dean Gajju Khan Medical College Prof Dr Shams-ur-Rahman, Nursing Director, Finance Director and other heads of relevant departments attended the meeting. It is believed that services and staff attendance have improved after the arrival of Dr Khalid Masud as Hospital Director BKMC.

He also started the institution-based private practice in the hospital and managed some serious emergencies recently. Dr Khalid Masud also served as Hospital Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s oldest and largest public sector hospital Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar and as Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission.