Monday November 15, 2021
Sports

Sindh archery trials on November 21

November 15, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Archery Association is going to conduct trials to select teams for National Archery Championship.

The trials will be held on November 21 at Siddiq Memon Sports Complex from 10am to 2pm. Interested players are advised to contact Mohammad Ilyas for participation in the trials. The National Archery Championship is to be held in Quetta.