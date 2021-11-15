Sindh archery trials on November 21

KARACHI: Sindh Archery Association is going to conduct trials to select teams for National Archery Championship.
The trials will be held on November 21 at Siddiq Memon Sports Complex from 10am to 2pm. Interested players are advised to contact Mohammad Ilyas for participation in the trials. The National Archery Championship is to be held in Quetta.
ATHENS: Konstantinos Gkelaouzos won the 38th Authentic Athens Marathon race on Sunday in an event dominated by Greek...
LOS ANGELE: Sam Huff, a feared linebacker who personified the rugged and sometimes violent world of American pro...
DUBAI: Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen won the European Tour’s Dubai Championship on Sunday edging Bernd Wiesberger...
KARACHI: West Indies beat Pakistan by six wickets in the third ODI at National Stadium here on Sunday thanks to a...
THE HAGUE: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk blasted his team’s second-half performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw...
LOS ANGELES: A pair of back-nine birdies got Scottie Scheffler to one-under par 69 on Saturday and to a one-shot lead...