Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship

LOS ANGELES: A Los Angeles judge late on Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears’ life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.

The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears’ fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the "Toxic" singer has described as abusive.

"Best day ever... praise the Lord... can I get an Amen," wrote Spears on Instagram, using the hashtag "#FreedBritney." "I can’t freaking believe it!" she added.