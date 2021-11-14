Embitterment as sugarcane growers succumb to alleged govt-millers nexus

HYDERABAD: Embittered sugarcane growers have accused Sindh government and millers of engaging in manipulative tactics to delay crushing and of showing reluctance to pay set prices to growers.

Similarly, sugar millers have the similar objections. They say the provincial government supports farmers in terms of setting prices and force them (millers) to start crushing earlier to benefit sugarcane producers.

Farmers said traditionally October’s first week was start of the crushing season in which they used to clear their lands for the next immediate crop (wheat) through supplying product to mills timely. But now they seem unable to cultivate wheat because crushing has been being delayed for the last many years.

Sindh Growers Alliance (SGA), one of the leading farmers' bodies, has warned the millers and the provincial authorities to start crushing from November 15 otherwise they will block the highways with their agriculture tools like tractors as protest from November 20, 2021.

“Farmers want sugar mills to start crushing timely and pay proper rates so we may vacate land for the next immediate crop wheat,” said Nawab Zubair Talpur, President SGA, while talking to The News. “In many areas wheat sowing started in mid-October and will continue till December end.”

Talpur criticised the Sindh government that issued a notification on October 15, setting the crushing schedule starting from November 30 instead of November 15, 2021.

Growers believe a late start of crushing will benefit millers because the product loses its natural weight. Similarly, millers say they need mature sugarcane after wintering cold to have more sweetness. They justify it is a warmer season and the fresh juicy product does not bear sweetness. It might benefit farmers because of increasing weight, they added.

In this situation, due to shortage of product the price of the most essential item (sugar) went up to Rs145-150/kg from Rs90-100 a few months back at retailer markets, leaving consumers in a tight spot. Reports show the country is facing a shortage of 200,000 ton sugar, which has contributed to raising the price of the commodity.

Ghulam Hussain Khaskheli, a grower and economist, keeping a close eye on the commodity prices, said common consumers did not understand this kind of blame game between farmers and millers. “They want to have the commodity at reasonable prices for their own survival.”

Khaskheli said the government should have a proper policy and control mechanisms without any favoritism. He believes the climate change has also contributed to this phenomenon as it had delayed winter. “Definitely the millers have domination, enjoying backing by politicians and depriving farmers of their rights.”

Besides this, Khaskheli said the government did not have any check on markets, where private companies and dealers were selling substandard seeds and chemical input, which was another way of fleecing producers.

“It is a common cry by consumers and the provincial government seems reluctant to play its role to resolve the issue of sugarcane price and functioning of sick units to avoid a crisis, which may cause uncertainty among the people at the larger scale,” he said. Farmers believe timely start of sugar mills operations might help maintain prices of the sweetener.

Growers are demanding sugarcane price be set at Rs300/maund, instead of Rs250 because of increasing cost of cultivation. They count expenses due to increasing cost of seed and input, like diesel for tractor, tube wells and fertiliser.

According to reports, because Sindh province is advance in sugarcane cultivation, the entire country hopes it to start crushing earlier to avoid price crisis. Out of 19, only two sugar mills are operating in the province and are taking sugarcane, while others are either closed or non-operational. These mills are mostly located in Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal districts —the areas previously were known as major contributors to sugarcane production.

Coastal farmers also accused sugar mills of offering low rates and delaying payment. Otherwise, Thatta sugarcane was more famous in terms of sweetness than other areas. Usually each sugarcane maund produces five-six kgs of sugar.

A majority of farmers in the southern parts of the province, including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan reportedly could not cultivate sugarcane due to acute water shortage in the irrigation system, low rates and delaying payment by mills.

Some farmers faced the worst situation after sugar mills had delayed crushing till January and they (farmers) were forced to sell the product at Rs110—120/ maund, instead of set price of Rs180, which caused colossal losses to them.

Growers said once Sindh used to contribute more sugar for export, helping the country bring in foreign exchange, but now the country was importing the same, paying huge bills through foreign exchange. It is happening despite the country’s huge sugarcane growing potential.