Saturday November 13, 2021
Ahad wins bronze at Qatar Squash Open

November 13, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh’s Abdul Ahad Butt secured third position (bronze medal) in Qatar Junior Squash Open in Doha the other day.

After losing the semifinal match, Ahad defeated his Egyptian opponent 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 in the match for third position in the under-13 category. Ahad was the only Pakistani player in this AJSS Silver Event.