Mehran, Maqbool, Mukhtar score centuries

LAHORE: The tenth and final round of the Cricket Associations Championship 2021-22 got underway at three Punjab venues on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mehran Ibrahim scored a century, while Northern’s Kashif Ali and Mehran Mumtaz took five wickets each on day one at Rana Naved Academy in Sheikhupura.

After being put into bat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 273 in the 70th over. The 28-year-old Mehran scored an unbeaten 125 off 160, which included 16 fours and one six. He was supported by Mohammad Bilal (52, 94b, eight fours, one six) and Mohsin Khan (37, 94b, seven fours).

For Northern, right-arm fast Kashif and left-arm spinner Mehran bagged five wickets each for 40 and 87 runs, respectively. At stumps, Northern were three for no loss in 2.3 overs.